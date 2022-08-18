Arkansas officers urging drivers to watch out for school buses, school zones

Police across the area are urging drivers to be more cautious around buses and school zones.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s back-to-school week for many and as expected, there’s a lot more traffic in the morning and afternoons.

Not only is it illegal to speed in these zones, it’s also illegal to be on your phone, so if you get caught speeding or on your phone it could result in a ticket and a big fine.

Not stopping for a school bus can also result in a ticket. Fayetteville School Transportation Director Mike McClure said that not stopping when a bus's stop sign is out while they're loading and unloading passengers is becoming a bad trend.

“I drive a bus just about every day and people pass a bus with a stop sign every day we try not to have students cross anywhere where people pass but we see it on a regular basis of our driver see that just about every day,” said McClure.

It’s important to stay cautious when driving near school buses… and be prepared for those sudden stops.

“When our buses are getting ready to stop, the driver will activate the yellow amber lights and that indicates that the bus is going to stop and then once it does come to a stop and the driver opens the door the red light to activate and the stop sign will come out,” said McClure.

Last year in Arkansas Act 264 was approved. It’s a bill to amend the law concerning the unlawful passing of a school bus.

Drivers need to have a 30-foot distance from school buses when the bus is stopped. The penalty for drivers who don’t stop has increased.

“ It would be a misdemeanor citation anywhere from $250-$500 for passing a school bus that’s a minimum for that violation maximum could be over $1000,” said Fayetteville Police Officer Sergeant Tony Murphy.

If a driver does pass a stopped school bus, bus drivers are asked to take license plate numbers and turn them into the police.

