Can your achy joints actually predict if rain is near?

See what the science says about what your body might be able to tell you about the weather.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Studies have been done to determine whether there’s a correlation between reports of achy joints and changing weather.

We all likely had a grandparent tell us that they know rain is on the way because they can “feel it in their bones.”

We know that cold weather can trigger joint pain, but there’s some science behind our bodies being sensitive to atmospheric changes.

Let's first look into the science of pressure:

Barometric pressure is the weight of the atmosphere around us. During unsettled weather, the pressure drops, hence why we see wet weather associated with low pressure systems.

There are tons of tiny nerve endings in the tissues within the joints. The low pressure means less pressure surrounding our body and this can allow the tissues to expand. This, in turn, puts pressure on the joints.

These changes might not be noticeable enough for most, but for those with arthritis, it may cause discomfort or pain.

Even with plenty of research done on this, there are still mixed results. But the change in pressure has been linked as likely playing a role.

