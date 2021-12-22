Arkansas could see record-breaking heat by Christmas Day

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, you'll probably have to wait for another year as record-breaking heat is likely by Christmas Day across the south.

ARKANSAS, USA — Instead of chestnuts roasting in an open fire, we could be roasting burgers and hotdogs on the grill this holiday weekend.

Tuesday, Dec. 21st marked the first day of winter, where we usually average highs in the low 50's here in central Arkansas.

This year though, Santa will need to switch out his red suit for a t-shirt and some flip flops, as most areas across the mid-south will experience highs in the 70's through the end of the week.

We are forecasting mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions with a high around 76 degrees by Saturday afternoon, plus or minus a degree or two.





Normal morning low temperatures on Christmas Day usually stand in the low 30's. Instead our mornings will be warmer than our average highs, with temperatures in the upper 50's to low 60's.

Little Rock has seen temperatures in the 70's on Christmas Day only five times, according to records that span over 140 years. The record for warmest Christmas Day is 73 degrees, so it’s safe to say we will likely exceed that record, which has been in place since 1942.

There needs to be at least 1 inch of snow on the ground for it to be considered a “white Christmas.” Although many look forward to one, the chances of seeing snow falling or on the ground by then happens about once every 8 years.

The most recent white Christmas in Little Rock was back in 2012, where a Christmas Eve storm produced a wintry mix that dumped 9 inches of snow by that morning.

You’ll need to travel up north to New England or west to the Rockies to have a better chance of seeing some snow, although much of the nation is seeing below average snow coverage this year.