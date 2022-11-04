Line of storms move through Arkansas, thousands without power

As storms moved through Arkansas on Friday, nearly 20,000 customers were left without power around the state.

ARKANSAS, USA — As storms moved through the Natural State, portions of Arkansas saw tornado warning and tornado watches.

As of 11:00 pm, there are 19,925 customers without power, with the majority of the outages happening along the western and northern parts of the state.

The majority of the customers impacted are those with Entergy, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, and Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative.