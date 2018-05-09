LONOKE, Ark. (KTHV) - Anytime a strong storm comes our way, farmers pay close attention to how it could impact their crop. Most farmers in Arkansas have harvested about a third or half of their corn and rice crop so far according to Dr. Vic Ford, Interim Associate Director of the U of A Agriculture and Natural Resources. Now, they're working overtime ahead of what’s left of Gordon and what it will bring.

"We’re just at the mercy of mother nature and the Lord," said Robby Bevis, Farmer and Owner of Bevis Farms in Lonoke.

At Bevis' farm, they’re taking advantage of the clear skies as much as possible.

“I know we worked the last two Sunday’s so we’ve been rolling about three weeks straight now,” said Bevis.

They’re focusing now on crops that winds could pushover.

"For the most part it’s the wind and hail that we worry about more than the rain," said Bevis. “South Arkansas is a bigger target than we are so they ran all night and they probably are still rolling today."

"We’re looking at corn, we’re looking at soybeans, and rice all three being impacted," said Ford.

Ford is worried about too much moisture.

"It’s going to be not a pretty picture if we get the amount of rain we think we’re going to get," said Ford. “I warn folks to get cattle out of the low lying areas particularly in the Ouachita Mountains."

While Bevis is hoping major winds don't come our way, he welcomes a few inches of rain.

"I could actually use a little bit of rain, it wouldn’t hurt to finish out our beans, they could use a little bit of water,” said Bevis.

Serious storms could impact the cost of their harvest.

"If a guy can run, say 50 acres a day in good running, and all his rice goes flat he may only get 20 acres a day," said Bevis.

© 2018 KTHV