Another heat wave to sweep Arkansas this week

Potentially record-breaking heat is forecast to return to much of the country this week— but thankfully, some relief is in sight.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — After enjoying a few days of slightly lower temperatures, another heat wave is forecasted to impact Arkansas and much of the country this week as several all-time record-high temperatures will be challenged.

A large area of high pressure, sometimes referred to as a “heat dome” or “ring of fire” has developed across the country's mid-section. These weather systems not only result in hot temperatures but also drier weather.

Heat alerts are in effect for all 75 counties in Arkansas, the majority of which are Excessive Heat Warnings.

This is the highest level of a heat alert that is issued and is reserved for days in which the heat index value is forecasted to exceed 110 degrees. We’ll likely see additional heat alerts each day this week.

Given how many heat advisories and excessive heat warnings we’ve already had this summer it’s easy to become desensitized to the dangerousness of this heat.

However, the National Weather Service in North Little Rock warns that now is not the time to let your guard down.

“A reminder that heat is the number one killer among weather-related phenomena,” the agency stated. “Complacency must be avoided at all costs and heat safety must continue to be utilized by all until we can break this period of intense temperatures.”

Thankfully, some relief should arrive by the end of the weekend. Forecast models indicate a dry cold front will bring some cooler and less humid air by Sunday.

Though cooler than the triple digits we’ll see this week, even after the front passes, temperatures will remain seasonably warm in the low 90s.

In addition to the above-normal temperatures, these heat domes often suppress meaningful rainfall. The dry pattern we’ve been in will persist until this heat dome retreats or weakens.

While the drought monitor doesn’t indicate any serious drought yet, burn bans are starting to be issued by local authorities. As of today, Miller, Lafayette, and Chicot counties are under a burn ban.

Record Watch

Tuesday, August 22

Record: 103° in 1983

Forecast: 101°

Wednesday, August 23

Record: 105° in 1983

Forecast: 101°



Thursday, August 24

Record: 105° in 1983

Forecast: 102°