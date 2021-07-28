New severe thunderstorm alerts coming to smartphones

Here's all you need to know about the new severe thunderstorm alerts, coming soon to your smartphones.

ARKANSAS, USA — Severe thunderstorms are not one-size-fits-all around the country. Some storms produce very high winds, others can develop large baseball-sized hail.

The National Weather Service starting Monday will add a damage category to convey the type of danger that each severe thunderstorm warning could produce.

A severe thunderstorm is a storm that is capable of producing quarter-sized hail (1” in diameter) and/or winds of 58 mph or greater.

Warnings will be broken down into three options going from lowest damage threat to the highest damage and danger threat.

See the graphic below.

A general severe thunderstorm warning or “base” is applied to a storm that reaches the threshold for a severe thunderstorm.

A considerable tag is added to the text of the warning if weather information shows the potential or expectation of at least golfball-sized hail and/or 70 mph winds.

A destructive tag is added to the text of the warning if weather information shows the potential or expectation of at least baseball-sized hail and/or 80 mph damaging winds.

When this is issued a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will be triggered on all smart phones in the path of danger. This is the same type of alert you get for a tornado warning or amber alert. This would be issued when a supercell or derecho is expected.

Below is an example of what the new tag looks like when reading the WEA alert.

Remember, no matter how many lightning strikes a storm produces, that is not the criteria to define a storm as being severe and no warning will be issued solely on that threat.

Any storm can produce a deadly lightning strike. If you hear thunder that is a high warning that you are close enough to the storm to get struck. Get indoors or to a safe place ASAP.

