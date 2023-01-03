x
Severe storms leave thousands without power in Arkansas

Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages after severe storms moved through the state on Monday.

ARKANSAS, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following severe storms that hit the state throughout Monday.

As of 10:15 a.m., more than 7,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the storms. 

The total number sits at 9,747 customers, with the following providers seeing the most noticeable outages: 

  • Entergy: 6,107 customers
  • Ouachita Electric Cooperative: 473 customers
  • First Electric Cooperative: 294 customers

Many of the outages are impacting the southern portion of the state. 

The amount of damage varied depending on location in Arkansas, with areas such as Jessieville seeing a noticeable amount of damage as homes and schools were impacted.

