Severe storms leave thousands without power in Arkansas

Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages after severe storms moved through the state on Monday.

ARKANSAS, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following severe storms that hit the state throughout Monday.

As of 10:15 a.m., more than 7,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the storms.

The total number sits at 9,747 customers, with the following providers seeing the most noticeable outages:

Entergy: 6,107 customers

6,107 customers Ouachita Electric Cooperative: 473 customers

473 customers First Electric Cooperative: 294 customers

Many of the outages are impacting the southern portion of the state.