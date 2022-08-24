Arkansas Cinema Society partners with Micheaux Film Labs to host filmmaking workshops for creators of color

The Arkansas Cinema Society partnered with Micheaux Award and Film Labs to host free workshops and activities on September 15th and 17th for creators of color.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Cinema Society will partner with the Micheaux Award and Film Labs based in northwest Arkansas to host workshops and activities on September 15th and 17th.

Filmmakers and film lovers from across the state are welcome to attend the event.

Their public events and weekend workshops will provide hands-on production training for filmmakers in central Arkansas— especially creators of color.

ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker said that they are honored to help the Micheaux Film Lab host its first event in central Arkansas.

“While the film industry has taken steps in recent years to diversify the voices of creators, there’s still so much more work to be done,” said Tucker.

A free screening of Dream Land: Little Rock’s West 9th Street will be open to the public on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at CALS Ron Robinson Theater in the River Market.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the event, and the film starts at 6:30 p.m. After the screening, a Q+A discussion will be held with producer Tanisha Joe-Conway on film as cultural preservation.

Registration will be required and can be completed here.

The fun will continue on Saturday, September 17, 2022, with a Filmmaking Workshop for creators of color at Waymack & Crew, located at 301 Main St. in Little Rock, from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

The free workshop will provide hands-on educational experiences for working filmmakers in the industry, as well as an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to shoot an experimental short film.

Mentors for the event will include SeJames Humphrey, writer and director of Nice Guys Finish Last, and DeShunn Berry of the Change Gonna Come web series.

Space will be limited for the event, and registration is required.

Chair of the Micheaux Awards and Film Labs, Airic Hughes, expressed his excitement to present Arkansans interested in media and film with this unique opportunity.

“Film and media industries in Arkansas have tremendous potential. It is imperative that institutions such as ACS collaborate with grassroots initiatives to grow statewide infrastructural capacity and support sustainable careers for creatives of color,” said Hughes.

Following the workshop, a Networking Social will be held at the Rock It! Lab from 5-7 p.m. in the River Market.

The event will feature a screening from the film lab, panel discussions on the experiences of being creatives of color, music fromSean Fresh, and wine from Flyght Black’s collection.