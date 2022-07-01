Dierks Bentley returning to the Walmart AMP

The country music star is bringing his Beers on Me Tour to Rogers on Thursday, Aug. 4. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

ROGERS, Ark. — Country music superstar Dierks Bentley is set to return to the Walmart AMP this August.

The musician is bringing his Beers on Me Tour to Rogers on Thursday, Aug. 4. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

Bentley last played at the AMP in October of 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office is open 10 a.m-2 p.m. on weekdays.

Bentley is known for his hits "What Was I Thinkin'," "Come a Little Closer" and "Drunk on a Plane."

