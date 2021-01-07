Alzheimer’s Arkansas providing grants to help caregivers

The Family Caregiver Support Program grant is available starting today, July 1.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Alzheimer’s Arkansas cares for caregivers in a number of ways, providing educational resources, grants, support groups, and more.

“The Alzheimer’s Association has a task of trying to find treatment and a cure for the disease, but until then, Alzheimer’s Arkansas’ mission is to care for the caregiver,” says Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Arkansas Carolyn Berry.

It is important that caregivers are well taken care, especially when they reach a certain age. Alzheimer’s Arkansas plays a vital role in taking care of caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Arkansas offers a 24-hour caregiver hotline.

“You can use the hotline for resources, to vent, or just when you need somebody to talk to because a lot of times you do feel isolated,” says Berry. “Caregivers are to me the second patient.”

Sometimes a caregiver just needs to hear that they don’t have to do this alone.

Alzheimer’s Arkansas also has a grant available for caregivers.

If you are a caregiver caring for anyone of any age with disability in Arkansas, such as Down syndrome, autism, and chronic illness, the DHS Lifespan Respite Grant is available to you.

Today, July 1, kicks off the Family Caregiver Support Program grant in partnership with CareLink.

This grant is for caregivers of a patient who has been diagnosed with any chronic illness, not just Alzheimer’s disease. Patient must be 60 years of age or older in these six counties: Pulaski, Saline, Monroe, Prairie, Lonoke, and Faulkner.

Learn more about the Family Caregiver Support Program grant here.

Contact Information: