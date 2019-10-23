LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 'Don't Flush That' campaign is designed to educate people about what not to flush down the drain, aims to clear waterways.

This initiative is launched by the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority.

Officials say things such as hair, pills, dental floss, feminine products, etc. can cause major problems for the water treatment system.

Major Frank Scott Jr. said," we also have to understand that the water is all that we have, so we have to be very cautious about how we reuse it and revitalize it to help with economic development and overall quality of life."

People should only flush number 1, number 2, and paper products.

Kroger stores will have signs posted around stores reminding people about what's suppose to be flushed.

RELATED: Arkansas Drug Take Back locations accepting vape products this year

RELATED: Campaign encourages Arkansas women to 'Save 10' for retirement