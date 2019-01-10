LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Skincare is a major issue for many people, especially when the weather starts to change. It's ideal to make changes to your skincare routine to keep from additional breakouts and issues.

Leah Patterson, a holistic esthetician, showed us how to make a spa-quality mask with bananas, apples, coconut oil, and honey.

A holistic esthetician focuses on, "whole therapies, that are natural based, that will not break your skin out," Leah Patterson said.

Patterson will have a booth at the Little Rock Night Market on Friday, October 4th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Get inspired at Southern Studio in Little Rock

RELATED: Save time in the morning with Overnight No-Cook Banana Oatmeal