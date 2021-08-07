Theba’s tips: summer recap

Theba Lolley says her heart’s desire has been to give caregivers as much hope, help, resources, and education as possible so that you are not on this journey alone.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Theba Lolley knows firsthand how challenging being a caregiver can be, so every week on The Vine she shares tips to help people who care for those with Alzheimer's or dementia.

Theba’s father passed away of Lewy body dementia in 2019, and Theba currently cares for her mother who has Alzheimer’s.

"My heart’s desire has been to give you as much hope, help, resources, and education as possible so that you are not on this journey alone," says Lolley.

For this week's Theba's tips segment, she shares a recap of the organizations that have been featured on The Vine to help caregivers along their journey.

The Alzheimer's Association - Arkansas Chapter serves all 75 counties across the state.

"There are over 60,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and approximately 180,000 unpaid caregivers in Arkansas, says Lolley. "I am one of them."

The Alzheimer's Association relies heavily on engaged volunteers to reach all parts of the state. While the chapter is involved in advancing critical research and public policy, their daily focus is on reaching into the communities and connecting with people with information and resources as early as possible.

They also have a 24/7 helpline that you can call: 1-800-272-3900.

Alzheimer’s Arkansas is another nonprofit organization that offers support services to adults affected by Alzheimer’s disease and their family.

Their services include support groups, financial assistance for caregivers, education and training programs, and a monthly newsletter.

Alzheimer’s Arkansas also has a 24-hour telephone support hotline for caregivers: 1-800-689-6090.

CareLink serves homebound older people, active older people, and family caregivers. CareLink is Central Arkansas’ area agency on aging and is one of eight in the state.