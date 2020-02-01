LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two of the world's most famous witches have returned to Little Rock.

Broadway sensation "Wicked" opened its 24-show run at Robinson Performance Hall on New Year's night.

THV11 got a sneak peek behind the curtain as crews prepared for Glinda and Elphaba's arrival.

"Basically what you're seeing behind me is a $13-million production being loaded into the Robinson Theater," Wicked company manager Steve Quinn said. "It's kind of organized chaos. We're putting all the floor down all the scenery up and we'll add props and costumes."

"Wicked" takes a look at what happened in the Land of Oz long before Dorothy dropped in. It's told from the perspective of witches Glinda and Elphaba -- and has been a fan favorite since its premiere on Broadway in 2003.

"It's a story of friendship," Quinn said. "It's funny actually and some great music. [It's] kind of a story of two women. Are they wicked, and is she Glinda the good? We kind of explore that. It kind of puts the "Wizard of Oz" on its ear a little bit."

The show will appear at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock January 1-19, 2020. Tickets may be purchased in person at Celebrity Attractions, via phone at 501.244.8800 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

"There's nothing like being part of a theater setting and being part of a community event," Deana McCormack, Celebrity Attractions marketing director, said. "You become a part of the show. it's a wonderful opportunity."

A day-of-performance lottery for a limited number of seats will be held for "Wicked." Two and one-half hours prior to each performance, people who present themselves at the Robinson Center Box Office will have their names placed in a lottery drum; thirty minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each, cash only. This lottery is available only in-person at the box office, with a limit of two tickets per person.

