'He has fought so hard': Searcy man in need of liver transplant

After once being told he had two weeks to live, Reece is currently on dialysis and has a long journey ahead of him that will require a liver transplant.

SEARCY, Ark. — Two months ago, Morgan Newton and her fiancé Reece Pasley were enjoying the highest of highs after he popped the question New Year’s Day.

“Still in the engagement bliss period, trying to plan a wedding and then it just kind of hit us out of the blue,” she said.

After suffering cold-like symptoms, Pasley began taking over the counter medication.

Shortly after he suffered from a sudden onset of jaundice and swelling in his abdomen, “we were told he had to go the ER immediately."

"So, we came to UAMS. After a long night in the ER he was admitted to ICU,” Newton recalled.

That’s when she was told news that just two months ago would sound impossible.

“He was given two weeks left to live," Newton said, "and a few days after that he coded. He was revived after 10 minutes then sent back to the ICU.”

A terrifying moment and Pasley was not out of the woods yet. He’s currently on dialysis and has a long journey ahead of him that will require a liver transplant.

“He has fought so hard and his family and friends have fought," Newton said. "They have not given up on him and that’s truly helped him a lot.”

After nearly four weeks at UAMS, she is hopeful he could be discharged this week where he will continue outpatient dialysis.

“We truly have watched a miracle unfold over the past few weeks,” she said.

After all, they’ve got a wedding to plan, which is scheduled for the fifth of November.