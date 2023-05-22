x
Family

Arkansas's list of top baby names of 2022 released

This week, the Social Security Administration released a list of Arkansas's top baby names for 2022.

ARKANSAS, USA — This week, the Social Security Administration announced Arkansas's most popular baby names for 2022.

The top five boys' names were:

  1. Oliver
  2. Elijah
  3. Noah
  4. Liam
  5. William

The top five girls' names were: 

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Amelia
  4. Charlotte
  5. Harper

Meanwhile, Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the United States.

Asides from each state’s top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), the Social Security Administration's website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys’ and girls’ names for 2022 It also has a list of the fastest-rising girls’ and boys’ names.

