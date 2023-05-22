Arkansas's list of top baby names of 2022 released

ARKANSAS, USA — This week, the Social Security Administration announced Arkansas's most popular baby names for 2022.
The top five boys' names were:
- Oliver
- Elijah
- Noah
- Liam
- William
The top five girls' names were:
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Harper
Meanwhile, Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the United States.
Asides from each state’s top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), the Social Security Administration's website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys’ and girls’ names for 2022 It also has a list of the fastest-rising girls’ and boys’ names.