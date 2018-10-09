LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – This week on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Arkansans recommend their favorite locally-owned spots!

Guy Fieri made a pit stop in Little Rock in August for his upcoming season, which will feature two episodes on Little Rock restaurants.

Though we cannot confirm the restaurants that were visited, we took to our viewers to get some suggestions. Our Facebook post asked viewers where they think Guy Fieri should’ve stopped and their answers told us one thing: Arkansans love their beef.

David's Burgers

"We are in the people business, not the burger business."

Known for their fresh burgers and diner atmosphere, this restaurant is a staple in many Arkansas cities. This classic has been around since the 1960s and was named after a North Little Rock butcher boy, the father of the business owner. According to their website, they're "the only hamburger restaurant with beef that is hand cut from US Choice Chuck and ground for that day's use." They claim to never use trimmings, fillers or other "inferior" beef by-products. Their fries are also hand cut and made fresh throughout the day.

Recommendation: "We'd recommend the number one, David's Way, with cheese."

The number one is a single burger with fries and a drink. David's Way means mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Skinny J's

"Our restaurant is a locally-owned restaurant that's fun, clean and can cater to everyone."

Nestled in the heart of North Little Rock's Argenta District, this steakhouse prides itself on being "not your average steak & burger joint." Though the restaurant is their steaks, specifically the ribeye, they have also won awards titled "Best Chicken," Best Overall Restaurant," "Best Late Night Venue" and "Best Burger - Kids' Choice." Skinny J's also has locations in Downtown Jonesboro and Paragould.

Recommendation: "For first timers or repeat customers, you have to get our ribeye steak...or any steak, for that matter. Our steaks are delicious."

Big Orange

"Big Orange is a local go-to favorite for well-crafted burgers, cocktails, salads, sandwiches. All served with that Big Orange smile."

From home-made shakes to locally-sourced beef, this restaurant has earned its way into the hearts of Arkansans. The uniquely modern restaurant features a fairly diverse menu, though any true fan would always suggest a burger and shake. The restaurant has three locations, two in Little Rock and one in Rogers.

Recommendation: "We'd recommend our White Truffle & Pecorino Burger. We always try to use local arugula when in season and 100 percent of our farm-raised beef, topped with that salty pecorino cheese. Of course, with our local, Arkansas fig jam. It's the perfect burger to get you a taste of what Big Orange is all about."

