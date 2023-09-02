A small town in Arkansas with big goals to solve hunger

One small town in Jefferson County is launching an initiative to help people who face challenges getting to a grocery store.

ALTHEIMER, Ark. — The City of Altheimer, like many other Arkansas towns, is one that's considered a food desert.

In 2019, a grocery store closed, which left the community with only a Dollar General— and their nearest grocery store about 20 minutes away in Pine Bluff.

"Some of them do not have transportation and are paying someone maybe $10 to $20 per trip," Zola Hudson, Mayor of Altheimer said.

She explained that the need for good food resources in the town with a population of nearly 700 people is critical.

So she has made the decision to introduce a mobile food pantry.

"They can come and place the order and someone will pick it up and bring it back to them," Mayor Hudson said.

Since it's a plan that was made for the community, she wanted to hear from them.

The people who live in Altheimer received a survey in the mail— and so far, Hudson said about 50 people have responded.

"All the responses so far have been yes and I believe that it will work out," Hudson explained.

In December, she met with former Governor Asa Hutchinson's food desert working group.

She and other members took a trip to Mississippi, which is another state with cities that have little to no food options.

She's been taking what she learned there and bringing it to Altheimer.

"They do packaging, they get a place in their store where they store everything until the driver picks it up," Hudson said.

Though she said the plan won't happen for another few months, this is a start.

She's still working out funding details but would like to form a food desert task force like the one in Little Rock.