Chick-fil-A restaurants to offer free nuggets entrée across central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Participating Chik-fil-A restaurants in central Arkansas will be offering a free 5-count nuggets entrée starting Monday, June 5 through Saturday, June 10.
Guests can claim the offer via the Chick-fil-A app and redeem the reward while supplies last.
“We love treating our guests and are excited to offer a free Nuggets entrée as a ‘thank you’ for our community’s continued support,” said A.J. Roller, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Markham and University. “We hope our guests stop by and redeem the free offer as a tasty treat during their week.”
There is a limit of one per person, per Chick-fil-A account, and is not valid with any other offer.
Little Rock-Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants to Offer Free Nuggets Entrée
Claim the complimentary entrée offer via the Chick-fil-A® App Monday, June 5 through Saturday, June 10