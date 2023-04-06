x
Food

Chick-fil-A restaurants to offer free nuggets entrée across central Arkansas

Guests can claim the complimentary offer via the Chick-fil-A app starting Monday, June 5 through Saturday, June 10.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Participating Chik-fil-A restaurants in central Arkansas will be offering a free 5-count nuggets entrée starting Monday, June 5 through Saturday, June 10.

Guests can claim the offer via the Chick-fil-A app and redeem the reward while supplies last.

“We love treating our guests and are excited to offer a free Nuggets entrée as a ‘thank you’ for our community’s continued support,” said A.J. Roller, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Markham and University. “We hope our guests stop by and redeem the free offer as a tasty treat during their week.”

There is a limit of one per person, per Chick-fil-A account, and is not valid with any other offer.

