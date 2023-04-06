Central Arkansas organizations work to end gun violence

Several groups in Central Arkansas came together on Sunday for Gun Violence Awareness Day in hopes of ending gun violence in our community.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Sunday, groups in Central Arkansas recognized gun violence awareness day by coming together in hopes of ending gun violence in our community.

One of those groups was Moms Demand Action, which is a national grassroots organization whose goal is to end gun violence across the country, and they have a chapter in Little Rock.

“We know in Central Arkansas, that there's a great need to really face this head-on,” said Anna Morshedi who leads the local chapter.

She explained that being a mom of two is what led to her joining the organization.

“I have an eight and 10-year-old. So doing this work is very personal because it's about not only protecting my children but all the children that live here in Central Arkansas,” said Morshedi.



During gun violence awareness day, the organization also held its wear-orange event.

“We wear orange because it is the color that hunters were to say, don't shoot me and we are coming together to unify our voices,” Morshedi added.



She said they hope to spread awareness and education to everyone in attendance. They also hope to remember those who have lost their lives.

“Taking a pause to realize how many of our community members are suffering from gun violence, both the family and friends that they've lost and the trauma that we have all experienced,” said Morshedi.



She also added that the key to continuing their effort is working with other organizations like the Cure.

“We just want to do as much as possible to curb the little problem we have here in Little Rock,” said Founder of the Cure. Keyon Neely.

Neely shared that as someone who was once connected to gun violence, he wants to help steer young people away from that path.

“We're trying to give them an opportunity and something else to do besides, you know, falling into the gang life,” said Neely. “I'm just trying to be that person that I needed when I was coming up."