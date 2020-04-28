JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — According to a press release, the first new Minute Man restaurant has announced a new location is coming to Jacksonville, Arkansas.

Hungry Minute Man fans can look forward to once again enjoying their favorite hamburgers, crispy french fries, nostalgic Radar Pies, shakes and much more, the restaurant said in a statement.

"We chose Jacksonville to relaunch the much-loved and patriotic-themed Minute Man brand because we believe its proximity to Little Rock Air Force Base aligns perfectly with our motto, 'Service Is Our Strength,'" Minute Man President and Arkansas native, Perry Smith said. "It also reflects our broader vision of establishing America's first all veteran-operated quick-serve national restaurant brand."

Minute Man is optimizing restaurants for Delivery, Walk-Up, Drive-thru, and Carry-Out services to ensure a seamless guest experience. Plans for future locations are in development.

"Jacksonville is a great community and home to a lot of Minute Man fans. Our team is looking forward to bringing our best efforts to ensure we exceed their high expectations," said Smith.

The scheduled opening date for the Jacksonville location has not been finalized.

