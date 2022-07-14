Tropical Smoothie to host grand opening for new West Little Rock location

DYNE Hospitality Group will host a grand opening for the new location on Friday, July 22, 2022 at The Ranch in West Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — DYNE Hospitality Group will host a grand opening event for the newest Tropical Smoothie location at The Ranch in West Little Rock on Friday, July 22, 2022.

With over 26 successful locations across the state, this is a highly anticipated addition to the West Little Rock area.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. on Friday and last until 10 p.m. To kick off the festivities, Nooma will host a free yoga class at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required, and those interested can visit bit.ly/NoomaRegistration for more information.

Throughout the day, there will be ribbon cuttings, a performance by the Little Rock Christian Academy cheer team, a bounce house, and face painting.

There will also be chances to win door prizes— including an adult-sized hoverboard, and Apple Watch, plus lots of free goodies and coupons.

Additionally, the first 50 dine-in guests will receive free smoothies for a year.

The fun even extends into the weekend, with happy hour specials available.

From 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, all smoothies will just be $1.99.

On Sunday "Family Fun Day", smoothies will be $1.99 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., plus there will be coloring pages for children.