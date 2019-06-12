FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — (KFSM) — A local woman received a heartwarming surprise 19 years after suffering tragedy.

Captain Thomas Craig with the Arkansas State Police was killed after he was struck by a vehicle that lost control while he helping at the scene of an accident in 2000.

On Thursday, Dec. 5 his wife Linda, who is the President of Arkansas Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S) was honored for her service to families of other fallen officers.

Linda came home Thursday evening to find her yard and house decorated with blue and white Christmas lights. She says her feelings were almost indescribable.

“Humbled, unworthy, but so grateful. I just burst into tears. I appreciated it so much,” Linda said.

The lights were set up by Christmas Decor, a company that celebrates deserving families in Northwest Arkansas.

“You know she’s done a lot to give back to Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas State Police family for sure. So we wanted to surprise her with a really cool lighting display which we’ll show pretty soon,” said Trent Ragar, owner of Christmas Decor.

Linda is a part of the Spouse's Axillary of Troop l here in Northwest Arkansas and the president of Arkansas Concerns of Police Survivors. She and her organization decorate trees for wives of fallen troopers.

They have served all 19 families of troopers who have died in the line of duty.

“It’s a way to honor those officers and their families to let their families know they’re still thought of and loved,” Linda said.

Members of the Spouses Auxiliary say they’re lucky to have Linda.

“For is to have her in our group, we’re very proud and we know that we have support from a very strong woman,” said member Annica Benton.

They nominated Linda to be a part of Christmas Decor’s annual contest because of the help and support she provides to others.

“Since I have moved up here they have included me as part of the family. And they treat me as one of their own. And they do so much for me,” Linda said.

The Spouses Auxiliary is a new group and they look to honor more people like Linda moving forward.