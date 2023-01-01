Where can you see Christmas light displays in Arkansas this year?

There's no shortage of holiday spirit in the Natural State this year. Here’s some of the best spots to visit if you’re searching for dazzling lights this December.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is no short supply of holiday spirit in the Natural State. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the best spots to visit if you’re looking for dazzling lights this December.

We start in the Spa City at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs. The display is currently running from 4:00-9:00 p.m. every night until New Years Eve. Those interested can purchase tickets online.

From there, we move to on Sherwood, where the Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights in underway every night from 6:00-9:30 PM. The trail of lights is over a mile of spectacular lights.

Admission is free but they accept donations for future displays. You won’t go home empty handed either, as everyone receives a candy cane.

Continuing on, we have perhaps the largest drive-thru holiday exhibit which resides in Jefferson County.

Pine Bluff’s regional park displays over a mile of winter wonderland through New Year’s Eve. Admission is free, but like Sherwood ,they will happily accept donations.

If you can’t make it to one of these three locations check your local county courthouse to see if they light up this holiday season.