Black-owned coffee shop spreading love to everyone for Valentine's Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Valentine's Day is tomorrow and love is in the air at The Grind Coffee Bistro in Little Rock. The Black-owned coffee shop was started by a woman who said she wanted to bring cultures together, so they can feel the love every time they walk through their doors.

Heaven McKinney opened The Grind four years ago in August of 2018 and said she’s the only Black-owned coffee franchise in central Arkansas.

“I wanted to be able to have a space where everyone could come together under one roof and enjoy something that brings people together. Coffee and food,” said McKinney.

Over the weekend, wine and a three-course meal were on the menu for couples right before Valentine's Day, featuring live jazz music by local saxophonist, Damen Tolbert.

McKinney said the theme of her coffee shop is all about changing perspectives and opinions on how things should be and how things go.

Her approach is to always bring events to Little Rock that she feels are needed for everyone, a part of all communities.

“Food, for one, has always just been the comfort. You know, when you sit down with family and friends it’s always with a plate or it’s always with food involved. I just think that it makes a very open atmosphere,” said McKinney.

She said the space offers a cultural pool where everybody can come together to laugh, share stories, drink coffee and eat from her long list of menu items, and she’s wanting to keep conversations going with old faces and new every time they walk through The Grind Coffee Bistro’s doors.

“It makes me feel good. Just to know that when they leave here, the impression and the idea of what should be a Black establishment is totally different when they come in here,” said McKinney.