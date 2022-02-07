Valentine's Day stuffed French toast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Any mom would love to wake up on Valentine's Day to breakfast in bed. Denise Albert from Cooking in Bloom loves sharing recipes that even kids can help with, like Strawberry Stuffed French Toast.
INGREDIENTS
FILLING
8 ounces (1 pkg) cream cheese, softened
¼ cup sour cream
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¾ cup powdered sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
STRAWBERRIES
8 ounces strawberries, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
FRENCH TOAST
10-12 slices stale brioche or other sturdy bread
4 eggs
1 cup half & half
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided
6 tablespoons butter, divided
TOPPINGS
Powdered sugar, fresh berries, syrup, whipped cream, etc.
DIRECTIONS
- Add sliced strawberries to a bowl and stir in 3 tablespoons sugar. Let stand for 10 minutes or so to macerate (soften and release their juices)
- Add cream cheese filling ingredients to a large mixing bowl. Beat with a hand-held mixer until smooth. Set aside.
- Add eggs, half & half, cinnamon and vanilla together in a shallow dish and whisk until thoroughly combined. Set aside near the stove.
- Spread a thick layer of cream cheese filling on one side of sliced bread, leaving 1/4 -inch border all around. Arrange strawberries in an even layer on top of the cream cheese. Spread another layer of cream cheese on a new slice of bread and place it on top of the strawberries (cream cheese side down) to form a sandwich. Repeat to make 5-6 sandwiches in total.
- Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet or well-seasoned cast iron skillet over medium heat along with 1 teaspoon vegetable oil. Dip one sandwich into the egg mixture and turn to evenly coat, let excess drip off then transfer to skillet. Repeat with a second sandwich. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy on each side.
Serve immediately with desired toppings.