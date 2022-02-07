Valentine's Day stuffed French toast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Any mom would love to wake up on Valentine's Day to breakfast in bed. Denise Albert from Cooking in Bloom loves sharing recipes that even kids can help with, like Strawberry Stuffed French Toast.



INGREDIENTS



FILLING

8 ounces (1 pkg) cream cheese, softened

¼ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¾ cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract



STRAWBERRIES

8 ounces strawberries, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons granulated sugar



FRENCH TOAST

10-12 slices stale brioche or other sturdy bread

4 eggs

1 cup half & half

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided

6 tablespoons butter, divided



TOPPINGS

Powdered sugar, fresh berries, syrup, whipped cream, etc.



DIRECTIONS