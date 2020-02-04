LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Many Arkansans seek the comfort of their home to stay safe from the spread of COVID-19. However, it can be a dangerous place for children who are being abused.

Adults are encouraged to be especially attentive to children when you see them and know the tell-tale signs of abuse and neglect.

Executive Director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas Elizabeth Pulley said their mission is to protect children from abuse.

“We provide mental health services to children that are in need and that need hope and healing,” Pulley said. “Right now, it is especially important because kids are out of school due to COVID-19.”

Since children have been home from school, their hotline to report abuse has been a lot quieter.

“Calls in the state of Arkansas have decreased since kids have been out of school, but child abuse is still happening,” Pulley said.

The people who often see children daily aren’t able to help.

“A lot of calls we receive on the hotline are from teachers in schools,” Pulley said.

So, they’re asking the community to step up and be a voice for children who may be in harm.

Signs can look like changes in behavior, depression, anxiety, unusual fears, changes in eating, or sleeping patterns.

“A lot of time abuse increases because of stresses at home,” Pulley said.

Reports can be made to 1-844-Save-A-Child 24 hours a day and you don’t have to leave your name.

“If you think that something just doesn’t feel right, give them a call,” Pulley said.

You can find more resources here: https://www.cacarkansas.org/

