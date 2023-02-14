Arkansans celebrate Valentine's Day with marriage

Two couples tied the knot at the Pulaski County Courthouse, cementing their love on Cupid’s favorite holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday afternoon, Arkansans at the Pulaski County Courthouse said the things that come to mind when they think of Valentine's Day are love, hearts and roses.

For two couples, the holiday will now hold a more significant meaning.



“My fiancé and I, we've been together for a while," Chassity Wilkins said. "This is the day of love... this wasn't planned out. I was like, 'hey, do you want to get married on valentine's day?' And he was like, 'why not?'"

Alex Lindsey and his now-husband also tied the knot at the Pulaski County Courthouse.

“Valentine's day is canceled it's our wedding day now,” Lindsey said.

Wilkins said she never thought she would get married on Valentine’s Day.

“I always thought it was tacky," Wilkins said. "But here I am. It's not tacky. It's fun. It's romantic."

Justice of the Peace Kathy Lewison has been helping people tie the knot for two decades and said it is more special when she gets to do it on Cupid's favorite holiday.