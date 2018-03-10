LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Bring your dog for a swim at the War Memorial pool Sunday, Oct. 7.

This event aims to help the homeless animals at the Little Rock Animal Village, the city’s animal shelter.

The Jim Dailey Fitness Center Pool, 300 South Monroe Street, will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. for dog owners to bring their pets to swim.

The cost of Doggie Paddle Day, sponsored by the Friends of the Animal Village, is $10 per animal. Dogs participating in Doggie Paddle Day must be spayed or neutered, get along well with other animals, and be up to date on vaccinations.

Volunteer lifeguards will be on duty. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Friends of the Animal Village, a volunteer organization that provides supplemental support for the Little Rock Animal Village.

The group accepts donations and hosts fundraisers for the shelter throughout the year in an effort to raise awareness about the Village, increase adoptions and improve the quality of life for animals housed there.

For more information go to website or Friends of the Animal Village on Facebook.

