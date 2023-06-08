Veterinarian shortage continues to be a challenge in Central Arkansas

Christie Bowman was unable to get to an open emergency vet clinic when her dog was sick in the middle of the night. She's hoping soon this problem will be fixed.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Out West Veterinary Urgent Care has been open on Cantrell for about a year and a half and Practice Manager Stephanie Dungey said their goal was to be open 24 hours, but they haven't been able to do that.



“Quickly, we realized there are just simply no doctors that are able willing to provide that in our area,” said Dungey.



The clinic had to close Sunday because they didn't have a vet available.



“Veterinarians are people too,” said Dungey. “So, when they need to go on vacation with their family, or they're sick you know, it's a continual having to fill shifts.”



The clinic still had people there answering phones trying to help in any way they can.



“We've had calls today about animals that have been attacked by a dog, animals that are vomiting, but without a doctor you truly can do nothing within the realm of the law with our pets,” said Dungey.



Hours being limited by clinics because of the vet shortage is impacting people like Christie Bowman who recently lost one of her dogs Slick.

“I believe she passed away have congestive heart failure,” said Bowman.

Bowman said Slick was having trouble breathing at around 3:30 in the morning and every clinic she called wasn't open.

“I felt so helpless, that we could not help our pet,” said Bowman.

Bowman had to wait until the next day to get slick to a vet.

“I called our vet immediately and we took Slick over to our vet and she had already [died],” said Bowman.

It's been difficult for Bowman, but she's shared her experience with others on social media in hopes of bringing attention to the need for more vets and preventing something like that from happening again.

“I look at Zoey and think I want there to be care for you if something happens after hours,” said Bowman about her other dog.

Dungey and the team at Out West also doing what they can to get more vets in Central Arkansas