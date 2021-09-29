Arkansas rent relief funds see 400% increase in distribution speed as policy changes

Nearly 3 weeks since Gov. Hutchinson made changes and additional staff hires, nearly $5 million more have been given to renters in need.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When the eviction moratorium expired this summer, the state's rental assistance program became overwhelmed with applications.

Applications from renters like Utona Pauly, a single mother taken off of unemployment during a hospital stay. She said she applied for relief as soon as she could. "I applied for the Arkansas rent relief program the day they opened applications," Pauly said.

But the process didn't run as smoothly as she hoped it would. "It's just been a never ending circle of being run around for five months," she said.

And she's not alone. That frustration was seen across the state as up until September 8. Less than 5% of the funds allocated for state rent relief, not including Pulaski, Benton, or Washington counties, had been given out to renters in need.

It was clear that the system needed changes, so at his press briefing earlier this month, Gov. Hutchinson made them. "First of all, the applications for those who have received eviction notices will be prioritized." Hutchinson said. "The second change is, funds can be paid to eligible tenants even if landlords do not submit required information."

And now, just about 3 weeks since those changes and additional staff hires, nearly $5 million more have been given to renters in need. Giving money on average at a 395% faster rate in the past few weeks than the months prior.

This, still keeping in mind the aid totals only paint a part of the picture, as each case requires a different amount of relief and all eviction cases are prioritized first. It's still something the Department of Human Services (DHS) is excited about.

"I think this is a sign that some of the changes we made to streamline the process are working, and we're getting this money out," Gavin Lesnick, the Deputy Chief of Communications for DHS said.

And even if only temporary, Pauly can finally breathe a sigh of relief. "My family is safe for the rest of the year, and so I'm very, very thankful for the people who stepped in was able to help me get my case," she said.

But for the 14,000 Arkansans that are still waiting on their relief, there's no set wait time. "It just is very difficult to say exactly how long it will be," Lesnick said citing changing factors, such as form submission and processing time.

Lesnick also said that DHS is still accepting applications and all Arkansans who qualify are encouraged to apply early and check in on their application often as relief continues.

As Pauly hopes more renters get their relief: "I know my story is not unique, and I know there's others that are experiencing the same problems. So I I sincerely hope that they are able to come to a happy resolution like I was able to," Pauly said.