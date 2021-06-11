Chick-fil-A coming to Broadway Street in downtown Little Rock

The restaurant chain proposed to construct a new restaurant that would be located at southeast corner of Broadway and W. 7th Streets.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chick-fil-A is coming to Broadway!

The restaurant chain proposed to construct a new restaurant that would be located at southeast corner of Broadway and W. 7th Streets.

According to the Department of Planning and Development report, the applicant has stated the property will be developed with a two-lane drive-thru and order pick up windows.

There will be no indoor dining at this specific Chick-fil-A location, but outdoor dining and a service window will be provided.