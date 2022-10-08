Climbing gym and coffee shop coming to Downtown Fayetteville this fall

Downtown Fayetteville is getting a Nashville-based music venue and a coffee shop/bouldering gym in the next few months.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Fayetteville is growing— this fall it's getting two unique venues.

Boulders & Brews, an indoor bouldering and coffee shop will be opening on Dickson Street replacing where Clubhaus Fitness used to be. Tin Roof from Nashville is also coming downtown. The music venue will bring live music and food to Dickson Street.

Downtown Fayetteville is continuing to grow, and they are looking to these types of businesses to help them.

“I think you’re going to continue to see more and more places like that want to be in Fayetteville. We are a growing city and people recognize that we have a thriving downtown, so it’s wonderful when we get additions like that,” said Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville.

Boulders & Brews want to bring more than just a climbing gym to downtown.

“We do have a couple of great gyms in Northwest Arkansas, but none that are really geared towards growth of a community, and being here right next to the University, we want to be that," said Tres Jennings, the general manager of Boulders & Brews. "A safe space to have these freshmen come in and give them something to do, and make them feel at home."

They will have a coffee bar with a local roaster to bring climbers something to enjoy while they’re not climbing.

“We want you to enjoy the entire time you’re here, and if you’re sitting here watching your friends, what a better way to do it than enjoying a nice cup of coffee?” Jennings said.

The bouldering gym will have a special bouldering wall as well as a fitness area. They chose their location on Dickson Street so they could get more exposure for people who haven’t heard of bouldering. But the main focus of the gym is to bring people together and bring more awareness to the sport.

“If we can make an impact on not just the climbing community and the growth there, but to the University in being able to provide something to those students, I think that’s going to be really rewarding and invaluable,” Jennings said.

And new places just like Boulders & Brews are a large part of the growth in the area.

“Downtown Fayetteville is booming, it is an exciting time to be in downtown Fayetteville, not just Dickson street but, the square and all parts of downtown,” Rawn said.