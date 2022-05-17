Heifer to sell its Little Rock headquarters, will lease top two floors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, Heifer International is selling its Little Rock campus, but plans to remain in the top two floors under a long-term lease.
The nonprofit, which opened in 2006, announced the plans on Tuesday, May 17.
Arkansas Business reports Heifer cited its staff’s “strong preference for hybrid work arrangements” following the pandemic and the resulting reduction in its need for office space as the catalyst for this decision.
The nonprofit said proceeds from the sale will support larger, scalable programs.
Heifer will continue to own and operate the Heifer Ranch in Perryville after the sale, per Arkansas Business.
President and CEO Pierre Ferrari said the property’s new owners envision “a thriving center for education and learning at the heart of the city.”
“Heifer International has a long history in Arkansas and we remain committed to Little Rock and our work with farmers across the state," Ferrari told Arkansas Business.