Little Rock owner left with questions after both coffee shops catch fire in 24-hours

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock business owner Heaven Mckinney was left devastated after both of her coffee shop locations have now gone up in flames, and on the same night at that.

Just two weeks ago, Mckinney was celebrating Valentine's Day with customers in her coffee shop, 'The Grind Coffee Bistro.'

"I wanted to be able to have a space where everyone can come together under one roof and enjoy something that brings people together: coffee and food," Mckinney said in February.

The shop was packed then, but unfortunately, it's now empty with only questions left behind.

From the outside, the store front looks intact, with the only things giving it away being the burned containers that have been sat at the door.

Oddly enough, Mckinney didn't just experience one loss... her second store in the Pettaway neighborhood caught fire too, which has led her to believe she was targeted.

A neighbor said she was awoken by a friend who saw the flames as multiple fire trucks arrived to put them out.

While Mckinney's store still stands, the damage is immense.

The fire marshal is still looking into the matter and investigating the cause of the fire.

THV11 requested reports of the fires, but we have not received any yet.