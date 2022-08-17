Arkansans are paying lowest average gas price in country

According to AAA, Arkansans are paying the lowest average gas price in the country at $3.45, which is 49 cents cheaper than the national average.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Gas prices continue to fall and now Arkansans are paying the lowest average gas price in the country, according to experts at AAA.

Arkansas' average gas price statewide is currently at $3.45 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 10 cents cheaper than one week ago, but still 58 cents more expensive than exactly one year ago.

While Arkansas is paying the least in the country, experts said that California is paying the most with an average price at $5.34.

Arkansas' average gas price sits 49 cents under the national average, with experts listing the national average at $3.94 for regular unleaded. This price is seven cents cheaper than this time last week, but still 76 cents more expensive than exactly one year ago, according to AAA.

“As long as the crude oil market remains stable, pump prices have the potential to continue to fall” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria.

According to experts, of the drivers in major metropolitan areas in Arkansas, those in Pine Bluff are paying the most at an average price of $3.63. On the other side, Jonesboro drivers are paying the least at $3.30 on average.

➤ Sign up now for THV11's Lunchbox newsletter. It sends you the top trending stories, the latest forecast, and more straight to your email!