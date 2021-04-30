Arkansas: Here's why your grocery bill may be higher this month

It's a trend the nation saw this time last year when we headed into the grocery stores. But this time it's not empty shelves, but it's prices jumping!

DAMASCUS, Arkansas — It's a trend we saw right around this time last year when we headed into the grocery stores. It's not empty shelves, but it's prices jumping!

If you've glanced down at your receipt after a trip to the grocery store and noticed the number at the bottom as grown, Executive Director of the Arkansas Grocers and Retail Merchants Association Steve Goode said you're not alone.

"It doesn't matter if you're a large retailer, small retailer, everybody's seeing the same cost increase right now," he said.

As grocery stores begin to pay more in order to stock their shelves, those yellow tag prices get higher too.

Part of the recent increase, especially with red meats and chicken according to Goode, is because of more restaurants opening their doors.

"So there's been a little bit of a competition to whose buying that protein between the grocery industry and the restaurant industry," he said.

For example, Goode said last month a ribeye that would've been $15 is now $17.82.

"I think this thing that you're seeing probably across the industry right now though, there are more increases than there are decreases," he said.

According to Goode, other staple household items like milk, soda, fruits and veggies are also higher because of what kind of packaging they come in.

"We're seeing a little bit of an increase in anything that's plastic-related like supply cost plastic bags, foil wares," he said.

Goode said even the prices rising at the pump are adding to the trickle-down effect.

"The milk delivery guy, the bread delivery guy, the grocery delivery guy. All the delivery companies are taking higher increases right now in their cost because of higher fuel costs," he said.

While no one wants to see more money coming out of their pocket, Goode said grocery stores are doing the best they can.

"We try to hold the price increase as long as we can, but ultimately we do have to pass it onto the consumer," he said.