LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Adults in Arkansas may soon be able to walk the streets with a drink in hand if Governor Asa Hutchinson signs SB492, sponsored by Senator Trent Garner (R). It passed both the House and Senate and now sits on the governor’s desk.

The bill would allow cities to create ‘Entertainment Districts’ which would allow outdoor, public drinking of alcoholic beverages within certain boundaries.

"You could set a designated area that’s heavily controlled and heavily regulated, where people could walk from establishment to establishment with alcoholic beverages," Garner said.



“A person who's having a beer in a restaurant can then take that outside and enjoy the music outside," said Gabe Holstrom with Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

It would be similar to what you'd see on Beale Street in Memphis or the Power and Light District in Kansas City.

"The River Market district of Downtown Little Rock is a prime location and is very well suited for this type of setup," Holstrom said.

The bill would allow each city to decide when and where adults could drink alcoholic beverages on the streets. It offers local control, so the designated area may be permanent or temporary. They would also be able to decide if they wanted to allow alcohol sales outside, on the streets.



Both Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith told us they support this.

According to Gabe Holmstrom, a bill like this passed through the house and senate in 2005 but was vetoed by Governor Huckabee.

"I don’t anticipate the governor veto it. The conversations I’ve had with the governor's office have been positive,” Garner said.



RELATED: Bill restricting marijuana ads 'that can reasonably be considered to target children' passes Arkansas Senate