Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts to reopen

After seven years of planning and reconstruction, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is again ready to open its doors this weekend. Here's what you can expect.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts first opened its doors in 1937— and now decades later it's transformed into what they say is a 21st-century museum.

“It has been a long time. I mean, really seven years ago,” said Harriet Stephens, co-chair of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Capital Campaign.

It has been seven long years of planning and reconstruction, and the final product is now ready to be seen by Arkansans starting this weekend.



“Everyone is welcome here has always been a museum that was built by the people and it's for the people,” said Stephens.

There are eight galleries in the museum, each one is named after those who had a large impact on the museum.



“This is a 21st-century museum, but it has a 109-year history,” said Warren Stephens, co-chair of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Capital Campaign.

“People, obviously who came before us that were instrumental in even getting us to the point where we could start to do this," he added.



It's not just art that the museum has to offer.