Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts to reopen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts first opened its doors in 1937— and now decades later it's transformed into what they say is a 21st-century museum.
“It has been a long time. I mean, really seven years ago,” said Harriet Stephens, co-chair of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Capital Campaign.
It has been seven long years of planning and reconstruction, and the final product is now ready to be seen by Arkansans starting this weekend.
“Everyone is welcome here has always been a museum that was built by the people and it's for the people,” said Stephens.
There are eight galleries in the museum, each one is named after those who had a large impact on the museum.
“This is a 21st-century museum, but it has a 109-year history,” said Warren Stephens, co-chair of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Capital Campaign.
“People, obviously who came before us that were instrumental in even getting us to the point where we could start to do this," he added.
It's not just art that the museum has to offer.
“Because the campaign was so successful, they actually went back and added some things back in,” said Stephens. “The glass box comes to my mind, which is a very special event space that at first we said, well, we were not gonna be able to do that.”
Harriet and Warren Stephens were part of the project from the beginning and they explained that they're glad to see it come full circle.
“I’m sure the ladies of the fine arts club who got this whole thing started in 1914 are pleased and probably surprised that we've been able to do what we've done,” said Stephens.
Everyone that has been involved in this rebuilding hopes the museum will spark inspiration.
“This museum is going to continue on for many generations to come,” said Stephens. “It's the finish of the project, but it's just the starting point for the museum's next chapter.”