Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts announces grand reopening

After being closed for the past several years, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has announced that they will be reopening their doors after a historic renovation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts announced that it will have its grand reopening on April 22, 2023.

The museum is known as the oldest and largest cultural institution of its kind in the Natural State and has been undergoing a historic renovation project—with hopes to transform the museum’s building and its grounds in Little Rock’s MacArthur Park.

Though the museum has been closed for the past few years, the staff is hopeful that it will return better than before.

“For six years, a dedicated team has been working to create an inclusive cultural space that inspires and builds community. Not only will the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts offer an array of visual arts, performing arts, and educational opportunities, it will provide a beautiful venue for people to connect with each other,” said Dr. Victoria Ramirez AMFA’s Executive Director.

The building was designed by Jeanne Gang, a world-renowned architect, alongside her architecture and urban design practice.

The project will include a brand new 133,00-square-foot building that will house various areas including the Windgate Art School, Governor Winthrop Rockefeller Lecture Hall, a performing arts theater, a modern restaurant, and many others.

Once the museum reopens, they will unveil 11 acres of landscaping in MacArthur Park that were designed by award-winning architect Kate Orff.

Harriet Stephens, AMFA Capital Campaign Co-Chair, and Building Committee Chair explained that over the last few years they have had the privilege of collaborating with an exceptionally talented group of architects, artisans, contractors and many skilled tradespeople to all help re-envision the museum inside and out.

The historic renovation is being made possible through a public-private partnership that will begin with a $31 million commitment from the City of Little Rock that is being generated by a hotel tax revenue bond.

Various contributions from private donors have quadrupled the public commitment and fundraising for the project is ongoing.

AMFA Capital Campaign Co-Chair, Warren Stephens, explained that it’s an extraordinary project.

“My family’s roots, like so many others in Arkansas, run deep. So, the excitement is thoroughly shared across the state and beyond, as evidenced by the success of the capital campaign, which has now raised $150.4 million, far exceeding our original goal. In fact, today we are announcing a new goal of $155 million,” he added.

Harriett Stephens commented that it truly is a public-private partnership and that it has been made possible through generosity, commitment, and passion for fine arts and culture.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. explained that the reimagined museum will be a beacon, not only for downtown or the city of Little Rock but for the entire region.