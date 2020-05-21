BENTON, Ark. — A Saline County man who’s known for helping others, found himself needing a helping hand recently.

"I was met with flames. I tried to get it out. My wife got up, got our kids out,” said Terrance Hawkins, a Benton man.

Hawkins and his family recently lost everything to a house fire, but he’s finding beauty in the ashes.

"You know you find out who really has your back in this,” said Hawkins.

The dad of three works as a cook at Birch Tree Communities, a non-profit helping people with severe mental illnesses.

"During this COVID-19 pandemic, you talk about stepping up,” said Chris Owen, Hawkins’ coworker.

Since the pandemic hit, Hawkins has worked for a greater need. He’s doubled the meals he makes to 300 a day.

And for some of the Birch Tree members who are now self-quarantined, he's hand-delivered the meals to their homes.

"In a time when it’s easy, he could pack chips and a sandwich, he's working to make sure everyone still has a hot meal three times a day,” said Owen.

Owen tells us it’s now Hawkins' turn to get a helping hand.

He set up a Facebook fundraiser for the Hawkins family, and in no time, donations poured in.

So far, he’s raised more than $6,000 and others have donated clothes, and other items.

“That there is more overwhelming than me losing my house, honestly,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said even though he's lost everything, he's learned more about humanity now than he ever has.

"I help people, so to see people willing to do the same for me, that's awesome,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins is still working to serve many families in need, despite his own losses.

