North Little Rock announces development of new solar site

The City of North Little Rock will develop a new 5-megawatt solar site led by the North Little Rock Electric Department and Today’s Power, Inc.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock will develop a new 5-megawatt solar site led by the North Little Rock Electric Department (NLRED) and Today’s Power, Inc. (TPI).

The announcement came after the North Little Rock City Council approved Resolution 23-144 instructing NLRED to enter into a contract with TPI on July 24.

Construction on the solar site is scheduled to begin in September 2023, with a projected completion in 2024. The project will mark a major milestone in sustainable energy solutions in the North Little Rock community.

“The partnership between North Little Rock and Today’s Power, Inc (TPI) positions the North Little Rock Electric Department as one of the leading municipal-owned utilities in the state. North Little Rock Electric boasts a renewable energy portfolio that includes hydropower, solar power, and methane gas. We are committed to embracing renewable energy at affordable rates for our city. TPI’s history of providing comprehensive operational support for its facilities and extensive experience in working in Arkansas communities was a huge factor in selecting TPI," said Mayor Terry Hartwick of North Little Rock.

TPI was selected as a partner for the project due to deliverability, system design, equipment, and pricing, along with operational assurances to support the project.