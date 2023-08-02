Arkansas man charged with first degree murder for shooting 6-year-old

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man is being charged with first degree murder for the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old in May.
The child was found dead in a Garland County apartment on May 29 around 9 p.m. when the Garland County Sheriff's Office received a call about a possible shooting.
Patrol deputies and LifeNet responded to the call at 200 Springwood Road and found the child dead.
During the investigation, authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of Jordan Chadick, who is from Hot Springs.
Chadick was located in the area of 109 Greenway on August 1, which is where police conducted a traffic stop of Chadick.
During the traffic stop, he was arrested on the warrant and then transported to the Garland County Detention Center, where he's being charged with first-degree murder and is being held on zero bond.