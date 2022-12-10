Northwest Arkansas Food Bank receives $3.5 million grant from Alice L. Walton Foundation

The grant will be used to support the foodbank's capital campaign and healthy food initiatives.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank (NWAFB) announced that it was gifted a $3.5 million grant from the Alice L. Walton Foundation to support its capital campaign and healthy food initiatives.

$3 million has been granted in the form of a matching gift to support the construction of the Food Bank’s new distribution center in Lowell. The remaining $500,000 of the grant will support the purchase and distribution of healthy foods in the region over a two-year period.

“The Alice L. Walton Foundation’s thoughtful approach to this investment will benefit our community in many ways,” said Kent Eikenberry, president & CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. “We are grateful for this partnership to ensure greater access to healthy foods while encouraging other members of our community to consider their own investment in our future.”

The first initiative, 'Food for Today. Hope for Tomorrow' capital campaign will help to establish a new campus in Lowell. The new facility will house:

a 82,425 square-foot distribution center

a teaching garden

all of the Food Bank's operations

Through the matching gift, all donations made to support construction will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Alice L. Walton Foundation, up to $3,000,000.

The second initiative 'Foods to Encourage', which was launched through a grant partnership with Alice Walton through the Walton Family Foundation, aims to promote food choices that are key to a healthy lifestyle. Nutritious food distribution increased 35% for NWAFB in the first year of the initiative and currently accounts for 65% of total distribution by the food bank.