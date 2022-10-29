Police officers across Arkansas work to prevent drug abuse

Every year Arkansans drop off unwanted medication in part of 'Drug Take-Back Day.' The state drug director says events like this are crucial.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last year 146 people in Pulaski County died of an overdose— and police departments across the state have continued working to prevent drug abuse.



Every year Arkansans drop off unwanted medication in part of Drug Take-Back Day.

“Last year, we recovered almost 13 tons,” said State Drug Director Boyce Hamlet.

Hamlet said that events like Drug Take-Back Day are crucial in the fight against opioids.

“In 2018, overdose deaths dropped, they stayed down below the previous level in 2019, and then COVID hit and everything just went through the roof,” said Hamlet. “So, our numbers are a little skewed right now.”



Right now Hamlet said that Arkansas ranked high in drug overdose deaths compared to other states.

“We have a fight on our hands, and we have to tag it efficiently and in the best way possible,” said Hamlet.



Hamlet added that it takes a team to make a difference— not just the community stepping up, but also from officers like Reagan Evans.

“We're the closest responders to a scene of somebody who has overdosed,” said Evans.

Evans is an officer with the North Little Rock Police Department, and she knows firsthand how important it is to be ready and have tools to help prevent an overdose.

"Narcan is basically a drug that can stop the effects of an opiate, such as fentanyl is typically the one that we're seeing recently," Evans explained.

Evans has had to use this while in the field.

“Unfortunately, it is something that we have to do often,” said Evans.



Officer Lucas Edwards has used the tool twice in his career and he said that it can be nerve-wracking when something like this happens, but they're always ready

"You know that whatever your next moves are, could possibly save or help this person survive their overdose," said Edwards.