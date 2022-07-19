Possible water shutoff looms at Little Rock apartments; management responds

Residents at the Big Country Chateau Apartments in Little Rock are concerned after being told a possible water shut-off would be coming soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Residents at the Big Country Chateau apartments got a letter last week that in 2 months their water would be shut off. The letter came despite the fact that residents have already paid utilities included in their rent.

"This was really scary for me... When I came to the door, and I saw this, I said, oh my god, no water, you know, no, what am I gonna do? What are we going to do?", one resident shared.

Residents said there are other issues on the property right now, such as sanitation and safety.

"The roaches are so bad here. It's just like they are in the military..." the resident added, "right now you can still see some of the blood spots that was there from the last murder."

As of Tuesday, residents said that management's response was a note on their front office door that said there is no information about the "water".

"I haven't heard from him or seen him or nothing. And if you call they don't answer the phone," the resident added.

The official shut-off notice came directly from Central Arkansas Water, which is typically standard practice when there is a possibility of a shut-off.

"We were able to notify all the residents in full transparency that this is occurring," Samantha Williams with Central Arkansas Water said.

THV11 walked up to the manager's office and asked for answers— but didn't come up with anything concrete.

Management declined to go on camera but told us that the water shutoff notice was simply a miscommunication and has been resolved, despite their sign still claiming to not have information on the water.

However, Central Arkansas Water told us Tuesday that they are actually still working to resolve the issue.

The office would neither confirm nor deny if payment issues were a cause.

Management showed us a draft of a letter to be shared with residents on Wednesday, with management promising water will stay on among other property improvements like increased security.

Management did not clarify why they had not shared the information that water would stay on with concerned residents.

"We hope to come to a full resolution before anyone, unfortunately, would have to be without water service," Williams with Central Arkansas Water said.

While the water may be staying on, residents have continually pushed for changes at this complex, pointing out blood-stained sidewalks among other safety concerns.

"I'm really ashamed really to be living here. I just moved here for emergency purposes," the resident said.