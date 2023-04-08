Pulaski County reveals first design plans of tiny home village for homeless

The Pulaski County Community Village will be located on Green Road in southwest Pulaski Co. and help provide affordable, permanent housing to Arkansas's homeless.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Government has released preliminary design plans for the Pulaski County Community Village.

The plans feature different styles of tiny homes and a proposed site plan for phase one of the project.

Phase one will include 100 homes, plus a health center and gathering hall. According to officials, the County has committed to building 20 homes during phase one.

Each tiny home will include a covered porch, bedroom, living area, and kitchenette. Additionally, the village will have communal kitchens and restrooms throughout the neighborhood.

“I’m excited for the progress we’re making,” said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “We just closed bidding last week for the dirt work on the project and expect to start work on that in the next few weeks.”

On Monday, August 14, the County will host a community meeting to review the plans, provide updates, and discuss a project timeline at 5:30 p.m. at Longley Baptist Church.

Back in January, the County released a roadmap of the village and shared the five steps it will take to develop it.

“I would say we are in both steps two and three right now,” said Roger Marlin, the committee’s chair. “Now that we have the master plan designed, we can work with procurement on developing the RFP.”

Marlin added that he hopes the announcement of the plans will attract the interest of potential volunteers, as well as designers and architects for the tiny homes.

“The Village will be an opportunity for different architects to show off their creativity in the engineering and design of the tiny homes. We want each home to have its own unique character for the residents of the Village,” he said.

The neighborhood will be located on Green Road in southwest Pulaski County and help provide affordable, permanent housing to residents coming out of homelessness.

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization will be responsible for overseeing the village, and the County expects to launch a request for proposals in the fall.