Police: Shooting leaves 1 dead at Big D Liquor parking lot in North Little Rock

One man is dead after a shooting occurred in the Big D Liquor Parking lot in North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, March 9, a little before 8 p.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the Big D Liquor parking lot for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

North Little Rock Police detectives began an investigation and the scene was processed for evidence along with interviews from witnesses.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment but later died due to his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.