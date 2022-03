Angela Ingle was struck and killed by vehicle on Geyer Springs Road on Saturday, Feb. 12.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, on Saturday, Feb. 12 a woman was struck by a vehicle and died.

Police officers said at 2 a.m. Angela Ingle was struck by vehicle on Geyer Springs Road, near the I-30 intersection.

Ingle died as a result of her injuries.

Police are searching for the suspect and vehicle which is possibly a red Honda sedan.

If you any information regarding this incident, hit and run investigators can contacted at 501-918-5108.